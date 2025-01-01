ドキュメントセクション
現在のチャートをクラスインスタンスに割り当てます。

void  Attach()

Attach

指定されたチャートをクラスインスタンスに割り当てます。

void  Attach(
  long  chart      // チャート識別子
  ）

パラメータ

chart

[in]  割り当てるチャートの識別子