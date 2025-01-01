DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoGráficos de preçosAttach 

Attach

Atribui ao gráfico à instância de classe.

void  Attach()

Attach

Atribuiao gráfico específico à instância de classe.

void  Attach(
   long  chart      // Chart identifier
   )

Parâmetros

chart

[in]  Identificador do gráfico para atribuir.