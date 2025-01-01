DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques des prixApplyTemplate 

ApplyTemplate

Applique le modèle spécifié au graphique.

bool  ApplyTemplate(
   const string  filename      // nom du fichier modèle
   )

Paramètres

filename

[in]  Nom du fichier du modèle.

Valeur de retour

vrai si réalisé avec succès, faux si le modèle n'a pas été appliqué.