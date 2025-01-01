문서화섹션
차트에 지정된 템플릿 적용하기.

bool  ApplyTemplate(
   const string  filename      // 템플릿
  \)

매개변수

Flename

[in]  템플릿의 파일 이름.

값 반환

성공하면 true, 템플릿을 적용하지 못하면 false.