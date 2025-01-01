DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarGráficos de preciosApplyTemplate 

ApplyTemplate

Aplica en el gráfico la plantilla especificada.

bool  ApplyTemplate(
   const string  filename      // nombre de archivo de la plantilla
   )

Parámetros

filename

[in]  Nombre de archivo de la plantilla.

Valor devuelto

true si se ejecuta correctamente, false si la plantilla no se puede aplicar.