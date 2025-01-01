ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ価格チャートApplyTemplate 

ApplyTemplate

指定されたテンプレートをチャートに適用します。

bool  ApplyTemplate(
  const string  filename      // テンプレートファイル名
  ）

パラメータ

filename

[in]  テンプレートファイル名

戻り値

成功の場合は true、テンプレートが適用されなかった場合は false