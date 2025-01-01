文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库价格图表ApplyTemplate 

ApplyTemplate

应用指定模板至图表。

bool  ApplyTemplate(
   const string  filename      // 模板文件名称
   )

参数

filename

[输入]  模板文件的名称。

返回值

true 如果成功, false 如果模板未能应用。