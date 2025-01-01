DocumentationSections
CExpertTradeEventOrderPlaced 

TradeEventOrderPlaced

Gestionnaire de l'évènement "Ordre en attente placé".

virtual bool  TradeEventOrderPlaced()

Valeur de retour

La méthode de la classe CExpert ne fait rien et retourne toujours vrai.