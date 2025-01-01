문서화섹션
차트의 창 핸들(HWND)을 가져오기.

int  WindowHandle() const

값 반환

차트 인스턴스에 할당된 차트의 창 핸들. 차트가 할당되지 않은 경우, INVALID_HANDLE을 반환합니다.