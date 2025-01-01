ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ価格チャートWindowHandle 

WindowHandle

チャートのウィンドウハンドル (HWND)を取得します。

int  WindowHandle() const

戻り値

チャートインスタンスに割り当てられたチャートのウィンドウハンドル (（割り当てられたチャートが存在しない場合は INVALID_HANDLE