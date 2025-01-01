ДокументацияРазделы
Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаЦеновые графикиWindowHandle 

WindowHandle

Получает хэндл графика (HWND).

int  WindowHandle() const

Возвращаемое значение

Хэндл (HWND) графика, привязанного к экземпляру класса. Если нет привязанного графика, возвращается INVALID_HANDLE.