WindowHandle

Obtiene el manejador de ventana del gráfico (HWND).

int  WindowHandle() const

Valor devuelto

Manejador de ventana del gráfico, asignado a la instancia del gráfico. Si no hay ningún gráfico asignado, devuelve INVALID_HANDLE.