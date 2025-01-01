DocumentationSections
Retourne le handler de la fenêtre du graphique (HWND).

int  WindowHandle() const

Valeur de retour

Handler de la fenêtre du graphique assigné à l'instance du graphique. Si aucun graphique n'est assigné, retourne INVALID_HANDLE.