DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoGráficos de preçosWindowHandle 

WindowHandle

Obtém o manipulador da janela do gráfico (HWND).

int  WindowHandle() const

Valor de retorno

Manipulador da janela do gráfico, atribuído à instância de gráfico. Se não houver um gráfico atribuído, ele retorna INVALID_HANDLE.