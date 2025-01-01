ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ価格チャートVisibleBars 

表示されているチャートバーの総数を取得します。

int  VisibleBars() const

戻り値

クラスインスタンスに割り当てられたチャートバーの総数（割り当てられたチャートが存在しない場合は 0 ）