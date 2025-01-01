문서화섹션
표시되는 차트 막대의 총 수 가져오기.

int  VisibleBars() const

값 반환

클래스 인스턴스에 할당된 차트의 총 표시 막대 수를 가져오기. 할당된 차트가 없으면 0을 반환합니다.