VisibleBars

Ottiene il numero totale di barre del grafico visibili.

int  VisibleBars() const

Valore di ritorno

Ottiene il numero totale di barre visibili del chart assegnato alla istanza della classe. Se non c'è alcun chart assegnato, restituisce 0.