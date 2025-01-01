ДокументацияРазделы
VisibleBars

Получает количество баров на графике, доступных для отображения.

int  VisibleBars() const

Возвращаемое значение

Количество баров, доступных для отображения на графике, привязанном к экземпляру класса. Если нет привязанного графика, возвращается 0.