DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques des prixVisibleBars 

VisibleBars

Retourne le nombre total de barres visibles sur le graphique.

int  VisibleBars() const

Valeur de retour

Retourne le nombre total de barres visibles sur le graphique assigné à l'instance de classe. Si aucun graphique n'est assigné, retourne 0.