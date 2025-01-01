DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarGráficos de preciosVisibleBars 

VisibleBars

Obtiene el número total de barras visibles del gráfico.

int  VisibleBars() const

Valor devuelto

Obtiene el número total de barras visibles del gráfico, asignado a la instancia de la clase. Si no hay ningún gráfico asignado, devuelve 0.