VisibleBars

Obtém o número total das barras visíveis do gráfico.

int  VisibleBars() const

Valor de retorno

Obtém o número total de barras visíveis do gráfico, atribuídos à instância de classe. Se não houver nenhum gráfico atribuído, ele retorna 0.