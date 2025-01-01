DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafici PrezziShowPeriodSep 

ShowPeriodSep (Metodo Get)

Ottiene il valore della proprietà "ShowPeriodSep" (mostra separatori periodo).

bool  ShowPeriodSep() const

Valore di ritorno

Valore della proprietà "ShowPeriodSep" del chart assegnato all'istanza della classe. Se non c'è alcun chart assegnato, restituisce false.

ShowPeriodSep (Metodo Set)

Imposta nuovo valore per la proprietà "ShowPeriodSep".

bool  ShowPeriodSep(
   bool  show      // valore della proprietà
   )

Parametri

show

[in]  Nuovo valore della proprietà "ShowPeriodSep".

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, false - non si può cambiare la proprietà.