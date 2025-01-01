MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafici PrezziShowPeriodSep
ShowPeriodSep (Metodo Get)
Ottiene il valore della proprietà "ShowPeriodSep" (mostra separatori periodo).
|
bool ShowPeriodSep() const
Valore di ritorno
Valore della proprietà "ShowPeriodSep" del chart assegnato all'istanza della classe. Se non c'è alcun chart assegnato, restituisce false.
ShowPeriodSep (Metodo Set)
Imposta nuovo valore per la proprietà "ShowPeriodSep".
|
bool ShowPeriodSep(
Parametri
show
[in] Nuovo valore della proprietà "ShowPeriodSep".
Valore di ritorno
true - successo, false - non si può cambiare la proprietà.