ShowPeriodSep (Get Method)
Gets the value of "ShowPeriodSep" property (show period separators).
bool ShowPeriodSep() const
Return Value
Value of "ShowPeriodSep" property of the chart assigned to the class instance. If there is no chart assigned, it returns false.
ShowPeriodSep (Set Method)
Sets new value for "ShowPeriodSep" property.
bool ShowPeriodSep(
Parameters
show
[in] New value for "ShowPeriodSep" property.
Return Value
true - successful, false - cannot change the property.