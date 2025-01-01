文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库价格图表ShowPeriodSep 

ShowPeriodSep (Get 方法)

获取 "ShowPeriodSep" 属性的值 (显示单独周期)。

bool  ShowPeriodSep() const

返回值

已分配到类实例中的对象 "ShowPeriodSep" 属性值。如果没有已分配图表, 则返回 false。

ShowPeriodSep (Set 方法)

设置 "ShowPeriodSep" 属性的新值。

bool  ShowPeriodSep(
   bool  show      // 新值
   )

参数

show

[输入]  "ShowPeriodSep" 属性的新值。

返回值

true 如果成功, false 如果属性未改变。