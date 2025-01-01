ドキュメントセクション
ShowPeriodSep（Get メソッド）

「ShowPeriodSep」プロパティの値（期間の区切りを表示）を取得します。

bool  ShowPeriodSep() const

戻り値

クラスインスタンスに割り当てられたチャートの「ShowPeriodSep」プロパティの値（割り当てられたチャートが存在しない場合は false ）

ShowPeriodSep（Set メソッド）

「ShowPeriodSep」プロパティの新しい値を設定します。

bool  ShowPeriodSep(
  bool  show      // 新しい値
  ）

パラメータ

show

[in] 「ShowPeriodSep」プロパティの新しい値

戻り値

成功の場合は true、プロパティ値が変更できなかった場合は false