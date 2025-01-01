DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5 Bibliothèque Standard Graphiques des prix ShowPeriodSep 

ShowPeriodSep (Méthode "Get")

Retourne la valeur de la propriété "ShowPeriodSep" (afficher les séparateurs de période).

bool  ShowPeriodSep() const

Valeur de retour

Valeur de la propriété "ShowPeriodSep" du graphique assigné à l'instance de classe. Si aucun graphique n'est assigné, retourne faux.

ShowPeriodSep (Méthode "Set")

Définit une nouvelle valeur à la propriété "ShowPeriodSep".

bool  ShowPeriodSep(
   bool  show      // nouvelle valeur
   )

Paramètres

show

[in]  Nouvelle valeur pour la propriété "ShowPeriodSep".

Valeur de retour

vrai si réalisé avec succès, faux si la propriété n'a pas été changé.