Shift (Méthode "Get")

Retourne la valeur de la propriété "Shift".

bool  Shift() const

Valeur de retour

Valeur de la propriété "Shift" de l'objet assigné à l'instance de classe. Si aucun objet n'est assigné, retourne faux.

Shift (Méthode "Set")

Définit une nouvelle valeur à la propriété "Shift".

bool  Shift(
   bool  shift      // nouvelle valeur du flag
   )

Paramètres

shift

[in]  Nouvelle valeur pour la propriété "Shift".

Valeur de retour

vrai si réalisé avec succès, faux si la propriété n'a pas été changé.