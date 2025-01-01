Shift (Get Method)

Gets the value of "Shift" property.

bool Shift() const

Return Value

Value of "Shift" property of the chart assigned to the class instance. If there is no chart assigned, it returns false.

Shift (Set Method)

Sets new value for "Shift" property.

bool Shift(

bool shift

)

Parameters

shift

[in] New value for "Shift" property.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the property.