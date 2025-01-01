DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPrice ChartsShift 

Shift (Get Method)

Gets the value of "Shift" property.

bool  Shift() const

Return Value

Value of "Shift" property of the chart assigned to the class instance. If there is no chart assigned, it returns false.

Shift (Set Method)

Sets new value for "Shift" property.

bool  Shift(
   bool  shift      // flag value
   )

Parameters

shift

[in]  New value for "Shift" property.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the property.