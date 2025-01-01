DocumentaçãoSeções
Shift (Método Get)

Obtém o valor da propriedade "Shift"

bool  Shift() const

Valor de retorno

Valor da propriedade "Shift" do objeto, atribuído à instância de classe. Se não houver nenhum objeto atribuído, ele retorna falso.

Shift (Método Set)

Define um novo valor para a propriedade "Shift".

bool  Shift(
   bool  shift      // new flag value
   )

Parâmetros

shift

[in]  O novo valor da propriedade "Shift".

Valor de retorno

verdadeiro se obteve êxito, falso se a propriedade não foi alterada.