Documentación
Manual de referencia de MQL5 Biblioteca estándar Gráficos de precios Shift 

Shift (Método Get)

Obtiene el valor de la propiedad "Shift".

bool  Shift() const

Valor devuelto

Valor de la propiedad "Shift" del objeto, asignado a la instancia de la clase. Si no hay ningún objeto asignado, devuelve false.

Shift (Método Set)

Establece un nuevo valor para la propiedad "Shift".

bool  Shift(
   bool  shift      // nuevo valor de la ventana
   )

Parámetros

shift

[in]  Nuevo valor de la propiedad "Shift".

Valor devuelto

true si se ejecuta correctamente, false si la propiedad no ha sido cambiada.