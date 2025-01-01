DocumentazioneSezioni
Shift (Metodo Get)

Ottiene il valore della proprietà "Shift".

bool  Shift() const

Valore di ritorno

Valore della proprietà "Shift" del chart assegnato all'istanza della classe. Se non c'è chart assegnato, restituisce false.

Shift (Metodo Set)

Imposta nuovo valore per la proprietà "Shift".

bool  Shift(
   bool  shift      // valore flag
   )

Parametri

shift

[in]  Nuovo valore per la proprietà "Shift" .

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, false - non si può cambiare la proprietà.