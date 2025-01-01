ドキュメントセクション
Shift（Get メソッド）

「Shift（シフト）」プロパティの値を取得します。

bool  Shift() const

戻り値

クラスインスタンスに割り当てられたオブジェクトの「Shift（シフト）」プロパティの値（割り当てられたオブジェクトが存在しない場合は false ）

Shift（Set メソッド）

「Shift（シフト）」プロパティの新しい値を設定します。

bool  Shift(
  bool  shift      // 新しいフラグ値
  ）

パラメータ

shift

[in]  「Shift（シフト）」プロパティの新しい値

戻り値

成功の場合は true、プロパティ値が変更できなかった場合は false