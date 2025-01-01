DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarGráficos de preciosScaleFix_11 

ScaleFix_11 (Método Get)

Obtiene el valor de la propiedad "ScaleFix_11".

bool  ScaleFix_11() const

Valor devuelto

Valor de la propiedad "ScaleFix_11" del objeto, asignado a la instancia de la clase. Si no hay ningún objeto asignado, devuelve false.

ScaleFix_11 (Método Set)

Establece el nuevo valor de la propiedad "ScaleFix_11".

bool  ScaleFix_11(
   string  scale_11      // valor nuevo
   )

Parámetros

scale_11

[in]  Nuevo valor de la propiedad "ScaleFix_11".

Valor devuelto

true si se ejecuta correctamente, false si la propiedad no ha sido cambiada.