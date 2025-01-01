ScaleFix_11 (Get Method)

Gets the value of "ScaleFix_11" property (chart scale is 1:1, or not).

bool ScaleFix_11() const

Return Value

Value of "ScaleFix_11" property of the chart assigned to the class instance. If there is no chart assigned, it returns false.

ScaleFix_11 (Set Method)

Sets new value for "ScaleFix_11" property.

bool ScaleFix_11(

string scale_11

)

Parameters

scale_11

[in] New value for "ScaleFix_11" property.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the property.