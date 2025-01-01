ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ価格チャートScaleFix_11 

ScaleFix_11（Get メソッド）

「ScaleFix_11」プロパティ（チャートスケールが 1:1 かどうか）の値を取得します。

bool  ScaleFix_11() const

戻り値

クラスインスタンスに割り当てられたオブジェクトの「ScaleFix_11」プロパティの値（割り当てられたオブジェクトが存在しない場合は false ）

ScaleFix_11（Set メソッド）

「ScaleFix_11」プロパティの新しい値を設定します。

bool  ScaleFix_11(
  string  scale_11      // 新しい値
  ）

パラメータ

scale_11

[in]  「ScaleFix_11」プロパティの新しい値

戻り値

成功の場合は true、プロパティ値が変更できなかった場合は false