ScaleFix_11 (Méthode "Get")

Retourne la valeur de la propriété "ScaleFix_11" (échelle de graphique 1:1, ou autre)

bool  ScaleFix_11() const

Valeur de retour

Valeur de la propriété "ScaleFix_11" de l'objet assigné à l'instance de classe. Si aucun objet n'est assigné, retourne faux.

ScaleFix_11 (Méthode "Set")

Définit une nouvelle valeur à la propriété "ScaleFix_11".

bool  ScaleFix_11(
   string  scale_11      // nouvelle valeur
   )

Paramètres

scale_11

[in]  Nouvelle valeur pour la propriété "ScaleFix_11".

Valeur de retour

vrai si réalisé avec succès, faux si la propriété n'a pas été changé.