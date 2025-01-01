DocumentazioneSezioni
ScaleFix_11 (Metodo Get)

Ottiene il valore della proprietà "ScaleFix_11" (scala del chart è di 1:1, o no).

bool  ScaleFix_11() const

Valore di ritorno

Valore della proprietà "ScaleFix_11" del chart assegnato alla istanza della classe. Se non c'è alcun chart assegnato, restituisce false.

ScaleFix_11 (Metodo Set)

Imposta nuovo valore per la proprietà "ScaleFix_11".

bool  ScaleFix_11(
   string  scale_11      // valore della proprietà
   )

Parametri

scale_11

[in]  Nuovo valore per la proprietà "ScaleFix_11".

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, false - non si può cambiare la proprietà.