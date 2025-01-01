DocumentationSections
Scale (Get Method)

Gets the value of "Scale" property.

int  Scale() const

Return Value

Value of "Scale" property of the chart assigned to the class instance. If there is no chart assigned, it returns 0.

Scale (Set Method)

Sets new value for "Scale" property.

bool  Scale(
   int  scale      // property value
   )

Parameters

scale

[in]  New value for "Scale" property.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the property.