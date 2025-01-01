- ChartID
- Mode
- Foreground
- Shift
- ShiftSize
- AutoScroll
- Scale
- ScaleFix
- ScaleFix_11
- FixedMax
- FixedMin
- PointsPerBar
- ScalePPB
- ShowOHLC
- ShowLineBid
- ShowLineAsk
- ShowLastLine
- ShowPeriodSep
- ShowGrid
- ShowVolumes
- ShowObjectDescr
- ShowDateScale
- ShowPriceScale
- ColorBackground
- ColorForeground
- ColorGrid
- ColorBarUp
- ColorBarDown
- ColorCandleBull
- ColorCandleBear
- ColorChartLine
- ColorVolumes
- ColorLineBid
- ColorLineAsk
- ColorLineLast
- ColorStopLevels
- VisibleBars
- WindowsTotal
- WindowIsVisible
- WindowHandle
- FirstVisibleBar
- WidthInBars
- WidthInPixels
- HeightInPixels
- PriceMin
- PriceMax
- Attach
- FirstChart
- NextChart
- Open
- Detach
- Close
- BringToTop
- EventObjectCreate
- EventObjectDelete
- IndicatorAdd
- IndicatorDelete
- IndicatorsTotal
- IndicatorName
- Navigate
- Symbol
- Period
- Redraw
- GetInteger
- SetInteger
- GetDouble
- SetDouble
- GetString
- SetString
- SetSymbolPeriod
- ApplyTemplate
- ScreenShot
- WindowOnDropped
- PriceOnDropped
- TimeOnDropped
- XOnDropped
- YOnDropped
- Save
- Load
- Type
Scale (Get Method)
Gets the value of "Scale" property.
int Scale() const
Return Value
Value of "Scale" property of the chart assigned to the class instance. If there is no chart assigned, it returns 0.
Scale (Set Method)
Sets new value for "Scale" property.
bool Scale(
Parameters
scale
[in] New value for "Scale" property.
Return Value
true - successful, false - cannot change the property.