Scale (Get Method)

Gets the value of "Scale" property.

int Scale() const

Return Value

Value of "Scale" property of the chart assigned to the class instance. If there is no chart assigned, it returns 0.

Scale (Set Method)

Sets new value for "Scale" property.

bool Scale(

int scale

)

Parameters

scale

[in] New value for "Scale" property.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the property.