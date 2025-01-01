ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ価格チャートScale 

Scale（Get メソッド）

「Scale（スケール）」プロパティの値を取得します。

int  Scale() const

戻り値

クラスインスタンスに割り当てられたオブジェクトの「Scale（スケール）」プロパティの値（割り当てられたオブジェクトが存在しない場合は 0 ）

Scale（Set メソッド）

「Scale（スケール）」プロパティの新しい値を設定します。

bool  Scale(
  int  scale      // 新しい値
  ）

パラメータ

scale

[in]  「Scale（スケール）」プロパティの新しい値

戻り値

成功の場合は true、プロパティ値が変更できなかった場合は false