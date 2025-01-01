문서화섹션
Scale 

Scale (Get Method)

"스케일" 속성 값을 가져오기.

int  Scale() const

값 반환

클래스 인스턴스에 할당된 차트의 "스케일" 속성 값. 할당된 차트가 없으면 0을 반환합니다.

Scale (Set Method)

"스케일" 속성 새 값 설정하기.

bool  Scale(
   int  scale      // 속성 값
  \)

매개변수

scale

[in]  "스케일" 속성 새 값.

값 반환

성공하면 true, 속성을 변경할 수 없으면 false.