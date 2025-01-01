- ChartID
- Mode
- Foreground
- Shift
- ShiftSize
- AutoScroll
- Scale
- ScaleFix
- ScaleFix_11
- FixedMax
- FixedMin
- PointsPerBar
- ScalePPB
- ShowOHLC
- ShowLineBid
- ShowLineAsk
- ShowLastLine
- ShowPeriodSep
- ShowGrid
- ShowVolumes
- ShowObjectDescr
- ShowDateScale
- ShowPriceScale
- ColorBackground
- ColorForeground
- ColorGrid
- ColorBarUp
- ColorBarDown
- ColorCandleBull
- ColorCandleBear
- ColorChartLine
- ColorVolumes
- ColorLineBid
- ColorLineAsk
- ColorLineLast
- ColorStopLevels
- VisibleBars
- WindowsTotal
- WindowIsVisible
- WindowHandle
- FirstVisibleBar
- WidthInBars
- WidthInPixels
- HeightInPixels
- PriceMin
- PriceMax
- Attach
- FirstChart
- NextChart
- Open
- Detach
- Close
- BringToTop
- EventObjectCreate
- EventObjectDelete
- IndicatorAdd
- IndicatorDelete
- IndicatorsTotal
- IndicatorName
- Navigate
- Symbol
- Period
- Redraw
- GetInteger
- SetInteger
- GetDouble
- SetDouble
- GetString
- SetString
- SetSymbolPeriod
- ApplyTemplate
- ScreenShot
- WindowOnDropped
- PriceOnDropped
- TimeOnDropped
- XOnDropped
- YOnDropped
- Save
- Load
- Type
Scale (Metodo Get)
Ottiene il valore della proprietà "Scala".
|
int Scale() const
Valore di ritorno
Valore della proprietà "Scala" del chart assegnato all' istanza della classe. Se non c'è alcun chart assegnato, restituisce 0.
Scale (Metodo Set)
Imposta nuovo valore per la proprietà "Scale".
|
bool Scale(
Parametri
scale
[in] Nuovo valore per la proprietà "Scale".
Valore di ritorno
true - successo, false - non si può cambiare la proprietà.