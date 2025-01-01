DocumentazioneSezioni
Scale (Metodo Get)

Ottiene il valore della proprietà "Scala".

int  Scale() const

Valore di ritorno

Valore della proprietà "Scala" del chart assegnato all' istanza della classe. Se non c'è alcun chart assegnato, restituisce 0.

Scale (Metodo Set)

Imposta nuovo valore per la proprietà "Scale".

bool  Scale(
   int  scale      // valore della proprietà
   )

Parametri

scale

[in] Nuovo valore per la proprietà "Scale".

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, false - non si può cambiare la proprietà.