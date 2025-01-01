DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoGráficos de preçosFirstVisibleBar 

FirstVisibleBar

Obtém o número da primeira barra visível do gráfico.

int  FirstVisibleBar() const

Valor de retorno

Número da primeira barra visível do gráfico, atribuído à instância de gráfico. Se não houver nenhum gráfico atribuído, ele retorna -1.