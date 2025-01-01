DocumentazioneSezioni
Ottiene il numero della prima barra visibile del chart.

int  FirstVisibleBar() const

Valore di ritorno

Numero della prima barra visibile del chart assegnato all'istanza della classe. Se non ci sono chart assegnati, restituisce -1.