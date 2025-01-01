ドキュメントセクション
FirstVisibleBar

チャート上で最初に見えるバーの番号を取得します。

int  FirstVisibleBar() const

戻り値

チャートインスタンスに割り当てられたチャート上で最初に見えるバーの番号（割り当てられたオブジェクトが存在しない場合は -1 ）