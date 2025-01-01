DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarGráficos de preciosFirstVisibleBar 

Obtiene el número de la primera barra visible del gráfico.

int  FirstVisibleBar() const

Valor devuelto

Número de la primera barra visible del gráfico, asignado a la instancia de la clase. Si no hay ningún gráfico asignado, devuelve -1.