FirstVisibleBar

차트의 첫 번째 표시 막대 번호를 가져오기.

int  FirstVisibleBar() const

값 반환

클래스 인스턴스에 할당된 차트의 첫 번째 표시 막대 번호. 할당된 차트가 없으면 -1을 반환.