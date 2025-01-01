DocumentationSections
FirstVisibleBar 

FirstVisibleBar

Retourne le numéro de la première barre visible du graphique.

int  FirstVisibleBar() const

Valeur de retour

Numéro de la première barre visible du graphique assigné à l'instance de classe. Si aucun graphique n'est assigné, retourne -1.