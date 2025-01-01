DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoGráficos de preçosShowDateScale 

ShowDateScale

Define um novo valor para a propriedade "ShowDateScale".

bool  ShowDateScale(
   bool  show      // New value
   )

Parâmetros

show

[in]  Novo valor da propriedade "ShowDateScale".

Valor de retorno

verdadeiro se obteve êxito, falso se a propriedade não foi alterada.