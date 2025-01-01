DocumentaçãoSeções
ShowVolumes (Método Get)

Obtém o valor da propriedade "ShowVolumes".

bool  ShowVolumes() const

Valor de retorno

Valor da propriedade "ShowVolumes" do gráfico, atribuído à instância de classe. Se não houver nenhum gráfico atribuído, ele retorna falso.

ShowVolumes (Método Set)

Define um novo valor à propriedade "ShowVolumes".

bool  ShowVolumes(
   bool  show      // new value
   )

Parâmetros

show

[in]  O novo valor da propriedade "ShowVolumes".

Valor de retorno

verdadeiro se obteve êxito, falso se a propriedade não foi alterada.