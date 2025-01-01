DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoGráficos de preçosShowObjectDescr 

ShowObjectDescr (Método Get)

Obtém o valor da propriedade"ShowObjectDescr" (mostra a descrição dos objetos gráficos).

bool  ShowObjectDescr() const

Valor de retorno

Valor da propriedade "ShowObjectDescr" do gráfico, atribuído à instância de classe. Se não houver nenhum gráfico atribuído, ele retorna falso.

ShowObjectDescr (Método Set)

Define um novo valor para a propriedade "ShowObjectDescr".

bool  ShowObjectDescr(
   bool  show      // New value
   )

Parâmetros

show

[in]  O novo valor da propriedade "ShowObjectDescr".

Valor de retorno

verdadeiro se obteve êxito, falso se a propriedade não foi alterada.